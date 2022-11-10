Not the right time to talk about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's future: Rahul Dravid after 10-wicket loss in semi-final

India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal.

After India lost the second semi-final against England and tumbled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup, India head coach Rahul Dravid said it was too early to speculate about the future of captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli.

"Too early to talk about. These guys (Rohit, Kohli & Bhuvneshwar) have done well. Not the right time to talk about this", Rahul Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal. After Buttler won the toss and put India into bat, his bowlers did well to restrict India early, but Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) helped the Rohit Sharma-led side recover from a slow start to post 168 for six.

In response, England openers Jos Buttler (80 off 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 off 47 balls) put on a spectacular 170-run stand for the first wicket, leaving Indian bowlers baffled against the two explosive right-handers.

"I think the character we have shown since then (England's loss against Ireland) - it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. Rashid was batting at 11, that's incredible to know that we have such depth. Hales used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant today", Buttler said after the match.

"It's important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us. I think we need to give special credit to Jordan, to bowl 3 overs at the death coming into the semi-final, it was a tough job. He handled the pressure towards the end pretty well, especially bowling against a world class player like Hardik Pandya," he added.

England will now take on Pakistan in the T20 WC final to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13

