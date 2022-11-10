ICC T20 World Cup: Check out latest weather update for the upcoming final match between Pakistan-England

Pakistan-England will face each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played in Melbourne Cricket Stadium on November 13.

England and Pakistan will face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan reached the finals with a thumping 7-wicket win over NewZealand. England meanwhile defeated India by 10 wickets in Adelaide on Thursday. Both England and Pakistan have won the title once each, in 2010 and 2009 respectively.

England smashed all sorts of records as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales sealed a whopping 10-wicket win over India in Adelaide. The duo put on an unbeaten 170-run stand as England sealed their place in the final against Pakistan in Melbourne. The Men in green meanwhile defeated Kane Williamson’s New Zealand side on Wednesday in Sydney.

Both teams finished second from their respective groups in the Super 12s and their chances of securing a semi-final spot at one stage looked very unlikely. But both sides made a terrific comeback not only to reach the semis but also to go all the way to the finals. The two teams last met in a World Cup final in 1992, which Pakistan won. England will be looking to set the record straight now by lifting the trophy at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

Will rain play the spoilsport in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup? check latest weather update from MCG.

The weather is not great as there is around a 95 per cent chance of rain on the scheduled final day. As per the forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, there is also a possibility of a thunderstorm along with string winds.