ICC T20 World Cup: Check out latest weather update for the upcoming final match between Pakistan-England

Headlines

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

G20 Summit in Delhi: Retailers' body asks AAP govt to reconsider total shutdown from September 8-10

Tejashwi Yadav summoned by Gujarat court in defamation case over 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

8 Benefits of consuming honey with warm water

8 villains from Indian web series loved by audience

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shadab Khan strongly reacts to Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli' remark

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Gulshan Devaiah says he was skeptical about playing 'bad guy' killer Char Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs | Exclusive

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Check out latest weather update for the upcoming final match between Pakistan-England

Pakistan-England will face each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played in Melbourne Cricket Stadium on November 13.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England and Pakistan will face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan reached the finals with a thumping 7-wicket win over NewZealand. England meanwhile defeated India by 10 wickets in Adelaide on Thursday. Both England and Pakistan have won the title once each, in 2010 and 2009 respectively.

READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma super angry with Mohammed Shami on fielding failure

England smashed all sorts of records as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales sealed a whopping 10-wicket win over India in Adelaide. The duo put on an unbeaten 170-run stand as England sealed their place in the final against Pakistan in Melbourne. The Men in green meanwhile defeated Kane Williamson’s New Zealand side on Wednesday in Sydney.

Both teams finished second from their respective groups in the Super 12s and their chances of securing a semi-final spot at one stage looked very unlikely. But both sides made a terrific comeback not only to reach the semis but also to go all the way to the finals. The two teams last met in a World Cup final in 1992, which Pakistan won. England will be looking to set the record straight now by lifting the trophy at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

READ: IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya combines Dhoni and Suryakumar trademarks for a helicopter flick, WATCH

Will rain play the spoilsport in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup? check latest weather update from MCG.

The weather is not great as there is around a 95 per cent chance of rain on the scheduled final day. As per the forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, there is also a possibility of a thunderstorm along with string winds.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Income Tax Department launches revamped website for enhanced taxpayer experience and convenience

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Chandrayaan-3 success: PM Modi to visit Bengaluru today to interact with ISRO scientists

Vegetable price hike explained: How climate change, global warming is fueling food inflation in India?

Onam Sandhya 2023: What are the 26 traditional dishes served at this grand fest?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE