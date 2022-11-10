Watch: Rohit Sharma super angry with Mohammed Shami on fielding failure

Image: Instagram

In the T20 World Cup Semifinal against England, India finished the first innings on a high note with Hardik Pandya hitting some big shots. However, the game turned upside down when England started batting. The Indian team didn’t know how to stop the English openers—Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. They hit the Indian bowlers all around the field and at will. It looked almost impossible to stop them. And then on top of everything, Indian fielding was at its worst.

Hales attempted a scoop shot over Hardik Pandya and somewhat succeeded in it. The ball was intended to go over the wicketkeeper with a bit more speed, but it didn’t get the desired elevation. Ultimately it went towards Mohammed Shami who was fielding at deep leg gully. He ran towards the ball and reached in time, but then he decided to throw it towards Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was coming from the other side. It was difficult to fathom the idea behind this act. Because Kumar didn’t anticipate the sudden move by Shami, he couldn’t understand what happened there and the ball went far away from him. England sensed the chance and took an extra run.

This enraged Rohit Sharma who was visibly angry on Shami. He was also seen saying something in irritation. Hopefully, they had a conversation about it in the dressing room.

