Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma super angry with Mohammed Shami on fielding failure

It was really hard to understand why Mohammed Shami didn’t throw the ball towards the wicket keeper.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Watch: Rohit Sharma super angry with Mohammed Shami on fielding failure
Image: Instagram

In the T20 World Cup Semifinal against England, India finished the first innings on a high note with Hardik Pandya hitting some big shots. However, the game turned upside down when England started batting. The Indian team didn’t know how to stop the English openers—Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. They hit the Indian bowlers all around the field and at will. It looked almost impossible to stop them. And then on top of everything, Indian fielding was at its worst.

Hales attempted a scoop shot over Hardik Pandya and somewhat succeeded in it. The ball was intended to go over the wicketkeeper with a bit more speed, but it didn’t get the desired elevation. Ultimately it went towards Mohammed Shami who was fielding at deep leg gully. He ran towards the ball and reached in time, but then he decided to throw it towards Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was coming from the other side. It was difficult to fathom the idea behind this act. Because Kumar didn’t anticipate the sudden move by Shami, he couldn’t understand what happened there and the ball went far away from him. England sensed the chance and took an extra run.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

This enraged Rohit Sharma who was visibly angry on Shami. He was also seen saying something in irritation. Hopefully, they had a conversation about it in the dressing room.   

READ | T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli scores fourth fifty, leads Player of the Tournament race

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
BTS Jimin birthday: 5 times the singer impressed fans with his fashion sense
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
In Pics: Kishore Kumar's old bungalow worth Rs 19.24 cr turned into Virat Kohli' s stunning restaurant
In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.