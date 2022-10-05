Search icon
IC vs BHK Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC final

IC vs BHK LLC 2022 final Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India Capitals vs Bhilwara King, final of LLC 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

The final of Legends Cricket League (LLC) 2022 will be played on Wednesday between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings. The Capitals led by Gautam Gambhir finished at the top of the points table winning three games, while the Bhilwara side led by Irfan Pathan finished second. 

These two teams faced off in the quarterfinals where the Capitals prevailed and qualified for the summit clash. Ross Taylor was instrumental in that game, scoring 84 runs while Ashley Nurse also chipped in with 60 runs. 

Pathan's side then squared off against Gujarat Giants in a knockout match where William Porterfield's 60-run knock helped them reach the final at the cost of the Giants. 

Dream11 Prediction – IC vs BHK, LLC 2022 final

Keeper – Denesh Ramdin, Morne van Wyk

Batsmen – Hamilton Masakadza (c), Gautam Gambhir, William Porterfield, Ross Taylor

All-rounders – Ashley Nurse (vc), Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers – Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XIs

India Capitals: Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Hamilton Masakadza

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan

IC vs BHK My Dream11 team

Denesh Ramdin, Morne van Wyk, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Gautam Gambhir, William Porterfield, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse (vc), Yusuf Pathan, Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

The LLC 2022 final between India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 5 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website as well as the Fancode app.  

