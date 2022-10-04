Shimron Hetmyer omitted from West Indies' T20 WC squad after missing flight to Australia, Twitterati react

Shimron Hetmyer omitted from West Indies' T20 WC squad

In utter bizarre circumstances, West Indies explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced in the T20 World Cup squad after he missed the flight to Australia. In Hetmyer's place, Shamarh Brooks has been included.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the development via a statement, while also revealing that there Hetmyer missed the rescheduled flight to Australia owing to some 'family reasons'.

Earlier, CWI had opted to leave out Sunil Narine and Andre Russell owing to disciplinary issues and now the omission of Hetmyer considerably impacts the Caribbean side's chances to win the T20 World Cup 2022.

READ| RCB fans rejoice! AB de Villiers promises return to IPL 2023, calls Chinnaswamy stadium 'second home'

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) has today informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Shamarh Brooks has replaced Shimron Hetmyer in the West Indies Squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia," said CWI in a statement.

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with memes and reactions after West Indies opted to snub Hetmyer. While some felt that it would weaken the team, others shared hilarious memes.

Check how Twitteratti reacted to Shimron Hetmyer's snub from West Indies T20 World Cup squad:

Shimron Hetmyer on to the next flight pic.twitter.com/LfSKa4l9Mp — mon (@4sacinom) October 4, 2022

Bumrah is not going to T20 World Cup because of an unspecified injury.



Shimron Hetmyer is not going to T20 World Cup because, well, he missed his flight. Like literally. He. Missed. His. Flight. And that's why he's dropped. I don't know what's more bizarre between the two. October 3, 2022

West Indies dropped Shimron Hetmyer from T20 World Cup squad as he missed the flight. Shamarh Brook will replace him. One of the hilarious way of replacement I have ever seen! #T20WorldCup #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Ohha80tlKt — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 4, 2022

This morning, Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York.

READ| Women's T20 WC 2023 fixtures out, Team India to face Pakistan on February 12; check full list

"This afternoon we informed the CWI Board of Directors that the Selection Panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad. Whilst we changed Shimron`s flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team`s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event," said Adams.

With inputs from ANI