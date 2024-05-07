Twitter
Meet Mukesh Ambani's neighbour, son of grain trader, made massive Rs 131440000000 empire by...

His academic pursuits led him to SPU Jain College in Falna, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

The journey of Motilal Oswal started in the tranquil village of Padru, which is situated in Barmer, Rajasthan, close to the international border. His father, a successful grain dealer, gave him a good upbringing. Conversely, Motilal took a different route and chose formal schooling over the family trade.

Oswal did his graduation from the SPU Jain College. His desire to learn more and ambition drove him to Mumbai, where he studied chartered accounting. While staying in a hostel in Mumbai, fate took over and connected him with a person who shared his beliefs and would have a lasting impact on his life. 

When Motilal and his friend Raamdeo Agarwal crossed paths in 1987, their similar goals of an entrepreneurial ignited a spark in Motilal. They set out on an incredible journey together, creating the foundation for what would soon turn into a major player in the financial industry. 

They built the company in 1987. They first ventured into the business world by starting an accounting firm, where they refined their abilities and learned a great deal about the complexities of the financial industry. But driven by ambition and a desire to make their way, they took advantage of the chance to become sub-brokers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

As a symbol of their everlasting dedication to quality and innovation, Motilal and Raamdeo established Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) in 1989, formalising their collaboration. When the company grew, the two separated their responsibilities: Raamdeo led the financial area with a team of committed researchers, while Motilal took charge of operations, customer service, human resources, and franchise network growth.

Utilizing their diverse skill sets and unyielding resolve, they successfully navigated the complexities of the financial sector to raise MOFSL to previously unheard-of levels of success. A cornerstone of the Indian financial sector, MOFSL's visionary leadership and unrelenting dedication to excellence have inspired generations of young entrepreneurs to dare to dream and carve their way to success.

Motilal Oswal is one of the richest people in India with an astounding net worth of $2.7 billion, according to Forbes. Beyond the flash and glamour of riches and celebrity, though, Motilal stays true to his roots and acknowledges humility, perseverance, and integrity's part in his success.

The Oswal family is a neighbour of the Ambani family. Motilal Oswal bought duplex homes on '33 South's' 13th and 17th floors in 2020. The family agreed to pay Rs 1.48 lakh per square foot when they signed the contract. At Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Motilal Oswal serves as both the managing director and CEO. He launched the company in 1987 alongside co-promoter Raamdeo Agrawal.

