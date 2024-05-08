Twitter
Israel-Hamas War: Assault on Rafah would be strategic mistake, says UN Chief Guterres

Decrying Israel's ground offensive in Rafah, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has said that the assault would be a "strategic mistake."

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Decrying Israel's ground offensive in Rafah, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has said that the assault would be a "strategic mistake."

"An assault on Rafah would be a strategic mistake, a political calamity & a humanitarian nightmare," Guterres said in a video posted on X, as he made an appeal to the international community to help avert the ongoing conflict.

"I appeal to all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to help avert even more tragedy," Guterres said.

He said that it is high time for a deal to be secured and bring an end to the war.
"The international community has a shared responsibility to promote a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and a massive surge in life-saving aid," the UN Chief said in the video.

 "It is time for the parties to seize the opportunities and secure a deal for the sake of their own people," he added.

https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/1787872714717294647

The tensions escalated with multiple airstrikes on Rafah early Tuesday, resulting in casualties and injuries, as reported by the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA confirmed eight deaths in two separate attacks on Rafah, although the precise timeline remains unclear. Rafah's Kuwait hospital reported receiving 11 deceased individuals, according to a Facebook post in the early hours of Tuesday local time.

Amid mounting airstrikes, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reaffirmed on Monday the continuation of military operations in Rafah to "exert military pressure on Hamas." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated their ongoing targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah.

The escalation follows a deadly overnight bombardment from Sunday to Monday, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, according to the Civil Defence, according to CNN.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

