Imtiaz Ali reveals if Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakup affected Jab We Met: 'They were...'

Imtiaz Ali reveals if Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakup affected Jab We Met: 'They were...'

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were in a relationship for four years before they broke up while shooting Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:18 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Imtiaz Ali is now basking in the success of his latest release Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of the late Punjabi singer of the same name. The Netflix film, with AR Rahman's music, has Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra portraying Chamkila and his wife, singing partner Amarjot Kaur, who were shot dead in 1988.

In a recent interview celebrating the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, the filmmaker also revealed if Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakup affected his 2007 directorial Jab We Met. Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for four years before they broke up while shooting the romantic drama, which has now become a cult classic.

Speaking to Galatta India, the director said, "(They broke up at the) end of the film. Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives. That time Shahid and Kareena were not doing supremely well. But these ups and downs keep happening in the lives of filmmakers and actors. But as filmmakers we don’t have to speculate like stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life."

Apart from the two main leads, Jab We Met also starred Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon, Pavan Malhotra, Brijendra Kala, Tarun Arora, and Kiran Juneja in pivotal roles. The film also marked Wamiqa Gabbi's on-screen debut when she was in her eighth standard. The Jubilee actress played one of Kareena's cousins in the Imtiaz Ali film.

READ | Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

