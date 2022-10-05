IND vs SA: Top 5 outstanding performances in the India vs South Africa T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Series award after hitting two fifties back-to-back helping India win the series 2-1.

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa came to its conclusion with the Men in Blue winning the series 2-1, but the Proteas can also be happy with their performances especially in the third T20I in Indore.

Riley Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century to help the Proteas salvage some pride, whereas Surykumar Yadav led the way from the front as he won the Player of the Series award for his two back-to-back fifties.

Here are the top five memorable performances from the India vs South Africa 3-match T20I series: