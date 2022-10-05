IND vs SA: Top 5 outstanding performances in the India vs South Africa T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Series award after hitting two fifties back-to-back helping India win the series 2-1.
The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa came to its conclusion with the Men in Blue winning the series 2-1, but the Proteas can also be happy with their performances especially in the third T20I in Indore.
Riley Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century to help the Proteas salvage some pride, whereas Surykumar Yadav led the way from the front as he won the Player of the Series award for his two back-to-back fifties.
Here are the top five memorable performances from the India vs South Africa 3-match T20I series:
1. Suryakumar Yadav
With 119 runs in three matches, including two match-winning fifties, SKY shone the brightest and bailed out his side even in the tough times when the Men in Blue had lost stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
(Pic courtesy: Suryakumar Yadav, Twitter)
2. KL Rahul
Apart from Suryakumar, KL Rahul also returned back to his peak having struggled somewhat against Australia. Many had questioned his run-scoring rate, but the 29-year-old silenced his critics by playing a gritty 51-run unbeaten knock in Trivandrum, followed by a Man of the Match winning performance in Guwahati.
(Pic courtesy: KL Rahul, Instagram)
3. David Miller
The once forgotten man is now again proving his worth in gold to South Africa. Since the IPL 2022, David Miller has been playing like a man possessed, and apart from his valiant 106* in the second T20I, the veteran also smashed 19 runs in just five balls in the final fixture to help put the icing on the cake.
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)
4. Riley Rossouw
With South Africa staring at the prospect of a clean sweep, Riley Rossouw stood tall and played a brilliant unbeaten 100-run knock off just 48 balls in the final match of the series to steal all the limelight. Not only did it help his side salvage some pride, but with the World Cup coming, it would also help the youngster's confidence.
(Pic courtesy: ICC Twitter handle)
5. Arshdeep Singh
What a turnaround for young Arshdeep Singh in the South Africa series it has been! After the whole Asia Cup debacle, where he was targetted for dropping a catch against Pakistan, the youngster was rested for the Australia tour but he proved his worth completely in the first T20I itself, as he registered three scalps, followed by two wickets again in the second fixture. Singh was rested for the final match after there was a slight concern regarding his fitness.
(Pic courtesy: Arshdeep Singh, Twitter)