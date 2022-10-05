When does Rohit Sharma-led Team India leave for T20 World Cup in Australia?

Team India all set to jet off to Australia after winning T20I series over South Africa

Team India is all set to jet off to Australia for their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign after the conclusion of their three-match T20I series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma's men defeated the Proteas in the first two games, thereby winning the series, but they suffered a 49-run loss in Indore in the final fixture.

Now that the T20I series has concluded, the Rohit Sharma-led contingent will fly to Australia on October 6, Thursday, in order to acclimatise to the conditions there.

Speaking after the third T20I, Rohit confirmed that he wants his players to settle down well in Australia since many players will be playing there for the first time.

"Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, which is why we wanted to go early. Play on some bouncy pitches in Perth and see what we can do there. Out of the 15, only 7-8 have been there before, so wanted to make an effort to go there early," he said.

"We've organised a couple of practice games," informed the 'Hitman' further.

The Men in Blue will set up their camp in Perth, where they will train until October 13.

As per reports, India will be playing two matches against Western Australia XI on 10th and 13th October from 4 pm for the World Cup preparations. Thereafter, they will travel to Brisbane where they will play the two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand.

Rohit and Co will then open their campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Whereas, Shikhar Dhawan-led second-string Indian team will take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series, with the first match slated to be played on Wednesday.