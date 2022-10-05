Search icon
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India to play 4 warm-up games before tournament opener vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will jet off to Australia on October 6, Thursday, and they will set up camp in Perth. They will play 4 warm-up matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

Team India

After winning the T20I series against South Africa at home, Team India's bilateral series calendar came to an end as they gear up to jet off to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rohit Sharma and Co will leave for Down Under on October 6, Thursday, and they are scheduled to play four warmup matches in the continent before opening their World Cup campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

The Men in Blue will set up their camp in Perth, where they will play two warmup matches against Western Australia XI, on 10th and 13th October from 4 pm onwards, followed by the two pre-scheduled warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand. 

While the games against Australia on October 17 and New Zealand on October 19 in Brisbane were pre-scheduled, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma decided that they needed two more matches to adjust better to the conditions in Australia. 

Then, the all-important tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. 

Rohit and Co will then take on the runner-up of group A from the T20 World Cup qualifying round, on October 27 in Sydney.

A meeting against South Africa then awaits them on October 30 in Perth, and then India will play against Bangladesh on November 2 in Adelaide, before concluding their group stage on November 6 with a faceoff against the winner of group B of the qualifying round in Melbourne again. 

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan-led second-string Indian team will play South Africa in a three-match ODI series. 

