'Hitman has arrived': Twitterati hail Rohit Sharma for his 50 versus West Indies

Rohit Sharma made a starring return from injury by scoring 50 in Indian colors against West Indies, leaving the netizens in awe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Rohit Sharma is back! The 34-year-old who missed India's tour of South Africa through a hamstring injury but he scored a starring 50 on his first match after recovery. Chasing the West Indies' target of 177 runs, Rohit stepped out to open the innings in the first ODI of the three-match series. 

He played some brilliant strokes to reach his fifty which was his 44th half-century in ODI cricket. The Nagpur born-batsman started to trend on Twitter earlier in the day after he took three reviews against the West Indies and all three of them were successful. 

Some users on Twitter even compared Rohit to MS Dhoni and 'Rohit review system' started to trend on Twitter. Later, Rohit got his half-century but was shortly dismissed on a score of 60 in 51 deliveries thereafter. 

Twitterati were nonetheless impressed with what they saw from Rohit on his return to Team India

Here is how Netizens reacted to Rohit Shara's half-century against West Indies:

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Team India had scored 101 runs at the cost of two wickets. The Men in Blue need just 76 runs to win their 1000th ODI. 

