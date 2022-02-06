'Hitman has arrived': Twitterati hail Rohit Sharma for his 50 versus West Indies

Rohit Sharma is back! The 34-year-old who missed India's tour of South Africa through a hamstring injury but he scored a starring 50 on his first match after recovery. Chasing the West Indies' target of 177 runs, Rohit stepped out to open the innings in the first ODI of the three-match series.

He played some brilliant strokes to reach his fifty which was his 44th half-century in ODI cricket. The Nagpur born-batsman started to trend on Twitter earlier in the day after he took three reviews against the West Indies and all three of them were successful.

Some users on Twitter even compared Rohit to MS Dhoni and 'Rohit review system' started to trend on Twitter. Later, Rohit got his half-century but was shortly dismissed on a score of 60 in 51 deliveries thereafter.

Twitterati were nonetheless impressed with what they saw from Rohit on his return to Team India.

Here is how Netizens reacted to Rohit Shara's half-century against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma, easily the best batsman accross all formats in the world from last 4 years. @ImRo45 February 6, 2022

Well played Captain 60(51).. Actually it's a good comeback after injured.#INDvsWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/3UQ22pHDrE — Arun Jyoti Nath (@ArunJyotiNath2) February 6, 2022

क्लास पन्नास from Ro!



He's looked completely in control like he hasn't been away at all #OneFamily #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/PZfxq6pXg5 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 6, 2022

Welcome back Rohit Sharma and welcome back The Pull Shots https://t.co/FwzOk0wJb6 — Souvik45 (@SouvikPurkaya16) February 6, 2022

India had been missing Rohit's attacking innings at the top in South Africa, which can be seen now.#RohitSharma February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Team India had scored 101 runs at the cost of two wickets. The Men in Blue need just 76 runs to win their 1000th ODI.