India

SC sets four conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

However, it had also said that if interim bail were granted, Kejriwal would not be allowed to discharge any official duties as Chief Minister.

The Supreme Court has set four conditions for Arvind Kejriwal :

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Arvind Kejriwal is allowed to campaign only for AAP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal has also been asked not to say anything regarding the excise policy case. The bench said the conditions will be similar to those imposed on AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was given bail last month in connection with the case.

SC also said that Kejriwal is not allowed to discharge any official duties as Chief Minister during this period.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

