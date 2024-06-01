Meet Indian with Rs 35000 crore net worth, is married to actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after..

Former actress and beauty queen Gayatri Joshi who made her debut with 'Swades' opposite Shah Rukh Khan only worked in one film in her career after she quit the film industry forever. Gayatri Joshi got married to her billionaire husband just a few months after Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades' was released and decided to quit the world of showbiz to concentrate on building a family.

Let us tell you that Gayatri Joshi is married to Indian billionaire Vikas Oberoi who runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty. Vikas Oberoi is the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, with a market cap of around Rs 30,000 crore. The company was founded by Vikas Oberoi’s father Ranveer Oberoi 30 years ago and since then it has ventured into various real estate segments such as housing, corporate, hospitality, and retail.

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is a billionaire and a property magnate. His estimated net worth is a whopping 4.3 billion dollars which is more than Rs 35000 crore, as per Forbes.

For the unversed, Vikas Oberoi is an alumnus of Mumbai University and the Harvard Business School in the US. He also has a pilot's license and flies his aircraft, a Cirrus SR22 Tango, himself. Vikas Oberoi is also fond of travelling, reading, and skiing.

After quitting the film industry, Gayatri Joshi now helps curate the interiors of most Oberoi projects. The couple who got married in 2005, currently stay in Mumbai with their two children - Vihaan Oberoi and Yuvaan Oberoi.

