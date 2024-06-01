Meet Indian with Rs 35000 crore net worth, is married to actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Al-Nassr lose King's Cup final to Al Hilal

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will have to surrender tomorrow

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What are exit polls? When and how are they conducted?

How Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani celebrated granddaughter Veda's birthday during Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Al-Nassr lose King's Cup final to Al Hilal

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

8 lesser known bird species

Is it possible to reverse diabetes?

6 animals used by Mughals during war

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win, says government needs to...

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian with Rs 35000 crore net worth, is married to actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after..

Gayatri Joshi got married to her billionaire husband just a few months after Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades' was released and decided to quit the world of showbiz to concentrate on building a family.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Indian with Rs 35000 crore net worth, is married to actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former actress and beauty queen Gayatri Joshi who made her debut with 'Swades' opposite Shah Rukh Khan only worked in one film in her career after she quit the film industry forever. Gayatri Joshi got married to her billionaire husband just a few months after Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades' was released and decided to quit the world of showbiz to concentrate on building a family. 

Let us tell you that Gayatri Joshi is married to Indian billionaire Vikas Oberoi who runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty. Vikas Oberoi is the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, with a market cap of around Rs 30,000 crore. The company was founded by Vikas Oberoi’s father Ranveer Oberoi 30 years ago and since then it has ventured into various real estate segments such as housing, corporate, hospitality, and retail.

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is a billionaire and a property magnate. His estimated net worth is a whopping 4.3 billion dollars which is more than Rs 35000 crore, as per Forbes. 

For the unversed, Vikas Oberoi is an alumnus of Mumbai University and the Harvard Business School in the US. He also has a pilot's license and flies his aircraft, a Cirrus SR22 Tango, himself. Vikas Oberoi is also fond of travelling, reading, and skiing. 

After quitting the film industry, Gayatri Joshi now helps curate the interiors of most Oberoi projects. The couple who got married in 2005, currently stay in Mumbai with their two children - Vihaan Oberoi and Yuvaan Oberoi.

READ | Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

From Business Legacy to Bollywood, Actor Rishaab Chauhaan's Journey of Self-Discovery

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

Nita Football Academy (NFA) Makes History, Qualifies For Coveted Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2024-25

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future

Bihar schools closed due to severe heatwave conditions till...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement