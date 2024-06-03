Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, was married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, built billion-dollar company in...

Watch viral video: Isha Ambani stuns during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy

Former air hostess reveals harsh realities of flight attendant job, says 'people think...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Former air hostess reveals harsh realities of flight attendant job, says 'people think...'

Amazing images of deep space shared by NASA Hubble Space telescope

10 cities that offer best foods in world

2000s TV shows to re-watch during summer break

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

'The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story made good dividends because...': Subhash Ghai shares why films fail at box office

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi: 'The audience’s opinion is what...'

HomeIndia

India

J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, officials said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi told PTI that two militants were killed in the exchange of firing. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, he added.

 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal arrested for spying for Pak ISI gets imprisonment

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

Lions tackle raging river in viral video, internet is stunned

Sensex, Nifty soar to hit all-time highs ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results

Meet actor who once made tea on sets, cleaned floor, is now worth Rs 280 crore; flies in private jet, earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement