J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, officials said.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi told PTI that two militants were killed in the exchange of firing. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, he added.

Bodies of 02 terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity & affiliation being ascertained. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Y26bnyNqqs — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 3, 2024

