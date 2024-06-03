World Citizenship Report predicts 3rd term for Modi Govt with enhanced majority

As India moves toward the result of the biggest election on June 4, early predictions favour the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the third term. The groundbreaking research of World Citizenship Report 2024 delved into the current dynamics of the Indian election and cited that the Modi government is poised to secure an even greater majority than in previous years.

Even after a decade in power, the WCR suggested that the leadership of Modi and his policiesare still well-regarded by Indians. Shedding insights into the Indian election, the 2024 report notedthe incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), led by PM Modi enjoys significant support among young voters due to its Hindu nationalist and pro-business platforms.

India, a nation of 1.4 billion people has recently concluded six phases of the voting and the last phase will be held on June 1, 2024. Being one of the world’s youngest populations, the country demands concrete solutions for unemployment, education reform, environmental sustainability, and social equality and these things have remained prime concerns of the voters this year.

Even though India has been grappling with challenges such as income inequality, access to quality education, and a widening urban-rural divide, the young population continues to exhibit confidence and faith in the governance led by PM Modi.



Notably, the World Citizenship Report is yearly released by CS Global Partners- a UK-based firm and the world’s leading advisor on citizenship marketing. It is an industry-first endeavour to investigate the value of citizenship through the lens of global-minded individuals.





This year, the report focused on the electoral responsibility as four billion souls will be voting in an election this year.

The projection for Modi’s resounding victory is supported by multiple factors which were comprehensively outlined by the World Citizenship Report. Notably, the WCR is a data-driven tool that measured 188 countries against five motivators that are relevant amongst high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

According to the report, India’s significant advancements in areas such as Safety and Security, Economic Opportunities, and Quality of life have bolstered Modi’s image among youth. The report ranks India highly in these metrics, reflecting the government’s efforts to enhance national security and create economic prospects.



The report commended India’s overall ranking of 103, particularly noting its impressive economic strides in recent decades. According to WCR, the country’s 8.4% growth in the last month of 2023 was instrumental in addressing youth concerns, reflecting the government’s commitment to economic development and technological advancement.



“India boasts one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies. Its burgeoning tech sector, manufacturing prowess, and expanding middle class make it an attractive destination for foreign investment,” the report stated.



Furthermore, the WCR outlined that the robust economic performance has remained a great contributor towards the improvements in the living standards of Indians. It cited that with the gradual reduction in the cost of living compared to the highs of 2023, households in India will find a slightly lessened burden on living standards.



According to the Bank of England, statistics reported in Reuters outlined that the inflation rate has gradually edged down for the past four months in India, significantly attracting the young generation with the policies of the Modi government.

Another key aspect contributing to Modi’s projected victory is considered his neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine war. The World Citizenship Report added that the Indian government has garnered substantial support by positioning India as a non-aligned power, strategically navigating international relations without being drawn into global power blocs.



The stance has resonated with many Indian voters who value national sovereignty and strategic autonomy. “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended his country’s neutrality, gaining support for his position in the ongoing elections,” the report highlighted.



The WCR’s findings delved into the progressive approach taken out by the government of India led by the BJP during its tenure. The report stressed that the steps of the government of India toward the economic prospects, national growth, business enhancement, and push towards the development of rural and women populations have contributed positively to building the strong image of Modi.

Over the past decade, the BJP won the support of the urban middle class by promising to crack down on corruption, improve the country’s business environment, build better infrastructure, and restore national pride.

Notably, India is now called the “Startup Hub” as the government has been focusing on creating a robust ecosystem for businesses and entrepreneurs. With the initiative, the country has become the land of 99,000 startups, and 107 unicorn companies worth $30 billion.



At the same time, the BJP continues to seek the support of the rural poor and women and enhance its position among these groups. The Modi government has decided to double the funding for a rural income guarantee scheme and launched other programs such as midday meals for school children. It has facilitated the opening of bank accounts for tens of millions, including women, allowing them to circumvent corrupt officials and feckless husbands.



In addition to that, the Modi government has also provided millions of rural homes with toilets and cooking gas bottles, arguing both make women safer. The party has also been looking to consolidate support for women, in particular, and launched a new gender quota bill that has reserved one-third of Lok Sabha seats to be reserved for women from 2029.

With these factors, the likelihood of Modi’s return to power with an enhanced majority appears strong. The anticipation of WCR not only reflects Modi’s domestic popularity but also signals potential shifts in regional and global geopolitical landscapes.



Professor William Hurst, Director of the Centre’s Indo-Pacific Strand also talked about the Indian elections and shed light on the impact of the return of PM Modi on the world landscape in the WCR.



According to the profession, “This will further cement a right-wing populist regime in the world’s largest democracy, which will have all kinds of consequences in Southeast Asia.” The election will have knock-on effects beyond the region if India is serious about projecting power and taking a harder line with North America and the UK.