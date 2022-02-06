Watch: Team India players' gesture for Lata Mangeshkar in 1st ODI versus West Indies

Team India are playing a historic 1000th ODI today as part of their first match of the series against West Indies. However, earlier on Sunday morning, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92, in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

The Men in Blue thus paid their homage to the 'Nightingale of India' by observing a minute's silence before the customary national anthems of both teams. The BCCI also informed via social media that Indian players are wearing black armbands as respect for the legendary singer.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India," read the tweet from BCCI.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital earlier on 8th January and was kept on a ventilator, albeit she showed signs of recovery, the late singer's health deteriorated lately and she was put on a ventilator once again a few days ago.

On Sunday however, came the upsetting news that Lata Mangeshkar had passed away. She loved and adored cricket a lot, and had held a special concert after the Indian team's victory in the ODI World Cup back in 1983.

The Indian players, therefore, came up with a respectful gesture for one of the gems of India. Led by Rohit Sharma, team India are playing their 1000th ODI on Sunday, having won 54% of their matches. They will be hoping today's match also goes their way because the Indian team is currently on a five-game losing streak.