Television

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya confirms her break up with co-contestant Samarth Jurel: 'Zabardasti ghaseetenge to...'

Isha Malviya has revealed that her break up with Samarth Jurel happened right after Bigg Boss 17. Isha's former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar was also a part of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 07:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel/Instagram
One of the most discussed topics in the Bigg Boss 17 was the love triangle between Udaariyaan actors Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel. The ex-couple Abhishek and Isha entered the show together, tried to restart their friendship, but ended up fighting each time. After breaking up with Abhishek, Isha entered into a relationship with Samarth, who also entered the show in the second weekend, and from then, the Salman Khan-hosted show became a love and hate saga between the three of them.

Now, in a recent interview, Isha has revealed that she had broken up with Samarth right after Bigg Boss 17 ended. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "The breakup happened immediately after we came out of Bigg Boss. I still remember that at the Holi party, Samarth and I were trying to pretend that we were still on good terms. We were talking and dancing, but we could not continue beyond that. So, we gave closure to ourselves, and we moved on. Abhi nahi jam raha hai to zabardasti ghaseetenge to kya fayda (If things are not getting good between us, what's the point of dragging it forcefully)".

Much of Isha's personal life and her relationship was discussed in the reality show. When she was asked that if she regrets going to Bigg Boss now, the actress stated, "I don’t regret anything. It was my decision to go inside the show and the things that are coming my way, I am handling them in my own way."

While Samarth and Isha were evicted on the 90th and 98th day respectively from Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek ended up as the first runner-up losing to the stand-up comedian Munwar Faruqui in the Grand Finale.

READ | This flop film was headlined by star kid, actress quit Bollywood, made in Rs 65 crore, earned just...

