Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in her fourth attempt to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Namami's home did not possess a unique ambiance or motivation to pursue a career in civil services

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

It is said that nothing can deter someone from following their path if they are adamant about their decision and want to succeed. Whether it be his upbringing, academic history, or resources and surroundings. We can use Namami Bansal from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, as an example. 

Namami's home did not possess a unique ambiance or motivation to pursue a career in civil services; however, she consistently took her academics seriously. She had always done well in school, receiving good grades in nearly every subject. Similarly to this, even after three failed attempts at entering the civil service, she never gave up and cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 17, in her fourth attempt. 

Namami received her early schooling and was born in Rishikesh. She then travelled to Delhi to complete her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College, where she earned an honours degree in economics. She worked for a while after graduating, and then, for unknown reasons, she began preparing for UPSC. Namami's UPSC journey was difficult, and it took her many years to succeed, but she never gave up. Finally, she was chosen outright for the IAS position on her fourth try.

