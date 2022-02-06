Search icon
Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE update: PM Modi expresses condolences

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement. On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Tributes have started pouring in from all quarters.

10.08: Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar's death.

10:16: Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar's death.

 

10:18: Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar's death.

 

10:18: Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources

10:18: Ministry of Culture tweeted on Lata Mangeshkar's death.

