Lata Mangeshkar passes away LIVE update: PM Modi expresses condolences

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement. On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Tributes have started pouring in from all quarters.

10.08: Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar's death.

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

10:16: Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar's death.

मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/52fy46tOmE February 6, 2022

10:18: Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences on Lata Mangeshkar's death.

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

10:18: Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources

10:18: Ministry of Culture tweeted on Lata Mangeshkar's death.