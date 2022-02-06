'Ulta wala daal': Virat Kohli guides Yuzi Chahal as he picks up 2 consecutive wickets - WATCH

Team India are cruising in their 1000th ODI, as they have sent more than half of the West Indies batsmen back to the dugout. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two consecutive wickets, and the interesting thing is that Virat Kohli, who may not be the Indian skipper anymore but he still chipped in with valuable advice for the spinner.

Ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal's over, Virat Kohli was seen talking to Chahal, and the spinner dismissed Nicholas Pooran on the third ball of his over. Moreover, in the very next delivery, Kohli was heard on the stump mics talking and encouraging Chahal to bowl a googly to Keiron Pollard.

"Ulta wala daal, bindas daal," Kohli was supposedly heard saying and Chahal bowled Pollard for a golden duck.

Pooran was playing at 18 before he was dismissed and had built a decent partnership with Shamarh Brooks but Kohli's advice helped Chahal who ended up taking two wickets in his first over on the day, and the young spinner also dismissed Shamarh Brooks in his second over.

For Brooks' wicket, he was caught behind the stumps as the ball nicked a little edge from the bat, the Chahal flung out in appeal but the umpire didn't react. The spinner then urged skipper Rohit Sharma, and the team was deliberation whether to take a review or not.

At the same time Kohli, being a senior player was also seen participating in the discussion, in the end, Rohit did take the review and Chahal got his third wicket of the day.

Indian cricket fans were overjoyed on Twitter to see Virat Kohli coming in with his cricketing wisdom despite the fact that he's playing under Rohit's captaincy now.

