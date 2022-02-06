IND vs WI 1st ODI: West Indies fold for 176, Team India need 177 to win 1000th ODI

Team India gave a good account of themselves in the first ODI versus West Indies. After electing to bowl first, Rohit Sharma led unit was able to restrict West Indies for a total of 176 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four scalps, while Washington Sundar picked up 3 wickets, and Prasidh Krishna inflicted two dismissals.

Chahal meanwhile also reached a personal milestone as he picked up 100 ODI matches on the day.

West Indies are all out for 176



Yuzvendra Chahal stars with the ball in hand, picking up four wickets



Will India chase this target down? #INDvWI

For West Indies, Jason Holder top-scored with a saviour's knock of 57 runs in 71 deliveries, but other than that, the Caribbeans were underwhelming with the willow.

Meanwhile, Team India will need to score 177 runs in 50 overs to end their five-match losing streak and win their 1000th ODI match.

