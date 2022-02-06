Search icon
IND vs WI 1st ODI: West Indies fold for 176, Team India need 177 to win 1000th ODI

Team India restricted West Indies to a total of 176 runs, and they will have to chase a target of 177 runs to win their 1000th ODI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Team India gave a good account of themselves in the first ODI versus West Indies. After electing to bowl first, Rohit Sharma led unit was able to restrict West Indies for a total of 176 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four scalps, while Washington Sundar picked up 3 wickets, and Prasidh Krishna inflicted two dismissals. 

Chahal meanwhile also reached a personal milestone as he picked up 100 ODI matches on the day. 

For West Indies, Jason Holder top-scored with a saviour's knock of 57 runs in 71 deliveries, but other than that, the Caribbeans were underwhelming with the willow. 

Meanwhile, Team India will need to score 177 runs in 50 overs to end their five-match losing streak and win their 1000th ODI match. 

 

More to follow...

 

