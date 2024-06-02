Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Don't hit me': Raveena Tandon pleads as mob attacks her, accuses her of assaulting women, shocking video goes viral

PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today, focus on 100-day agenda, cyclone, heatwave

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

Boy on platform snatches passenger's phone from moving train, video goes viral

Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Don't hit me': Raveena Tandon pleads as mob attacks her, accuses her of assaulting women, shocking video goes viral

PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today, focus on 100-day agenda, cyclone, heatwave

Meet man, who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan of Rs 15000, now runs Rs 23,000 crore company, he is...

9 creatures who can walk on two legs

Spectacular images of universe captured by NASA Hubble Space telescope

10 sparkly images of stars captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 2: Rajkummar, Janhvi film holds well, beats Yodha, Madgaon Express

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...

His story is a testament to the power of determination and the willingness to take risks in the pursuit of success

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Success often requires taking risks, but few have the courage to do so. However, when one is determined and works hard, success can be achievable. Sanjeev Bikhchandani is a perfect example of this. He is the owner of Info Edge, the company behind popular websites like Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com. To start his business, Sanjeev left a well-paying job, despite scepticism from friends and relatives. Today, Sanjeev's company is valued over Rs 50,000 crore.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani's journey is inspiring. He pursued his degree from IIM Ahmedabad and started his first job with GlaxoSmithKline in 1989. However, just a year later, he decided to venture into his own business. 

His wife, Surabhi, whom he met at IIM Ahmedabad, supported him. After completing his studies at IIM, Sanjeev took up a job with a reputed company.

In 1990, Sanjeev made the decision to start his own business. During this time, Surabhi assured him of her support. Her salary helped manage household expenses while Sanjeev pursued his dream. 

Sanjeev began Info Edge India in 1990 from his father's garage, using a second-hand computer and old furniture. 

According to Forbes, Sanjeev Bikhchandani's net worth is over Rs 19,000 crore. His story is a testament to the power of determination and the willingness to take risks in the pursuit of success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who became IIT Bombay professor at just 22, got sacked from IIT after some years because..

Meet Indian with Rs 35000 crore net worth, is married to actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after..

What to do for Mangal dosha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What are exit polls? When and how are they conducted?

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement