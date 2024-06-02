Meet man, IIM graduate, who left high-paying job, then built Rs 50000 company, his business...

Success often requires taking risks, but few have the courage to do so. However, when one is determined and works hard, success can be achievable. Sanjeev Bikhchandani is a perfect example of this. He is the owner of Info Edge, the company behind popular websites like Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com. To start his business, Sanjeev left a well-paying job, despite scepticism from friends and relatives. Today, Sanjeev's company is valued over Rs 50,000 crore.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani's journey is inspiring. He pursued his degree from IIM Ahmedabad and started his first job with GlaxoSmithKline in 1989. However, just a year later, he decided to venture into his own business.

His wife, Surabhi, whom he met at IIM Ahmedabad, supported him. After completing his studies at IIM, Sanjeev took up a job with a reputed company.

In 1990, Sanjeev made the decision to start his own business. During this time, Surabhi assured him of her support. Her salary helped manage household expenses while Sanjeev pursued his dream.

Sanjeev began Info Edge India in 1990 from his father's garage, using a second-hand computer and old furniture.

According to Forbes, Sanjeev Bikhchandani's net worth is over Rs 19,000 crore. His story is a testament to the power of determination and the willingness to take risks in the pursuit of success.