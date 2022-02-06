When Lata Mangeshkar was upset with MS Dhoni, she tweeted and made THIS request

On Sunday morning, one of the gems of India, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 8th January and very recently her health was also recovering.

Initially, she was kept on a ventilator, and she showed signs of recovery, however, a couple of days ago, the veteran singer's health deteriorated and doctors subsequently had to shift her to the ventilator again. On Sunday morning though she passed away.

Her untimely demise has sent the sporting fraternity into a shock. Lata Mangeshkar was a huge cricket fan, her love and affection for Indian cricketers is known to all, and there's an interesting story of the 'Nightingale of India' and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

It was reported that Lata Mangeshkar was not happy with Dhoni, and she tweeted to the former Indian skipper with a request.

Actually, after India's loss in the semifinal of ICC ODI World Cup in 2019, there was a lot of speculation regarding the future of MS Dhoni. News reports at the time stated that Dhoni is considering retiring from international cricket.

Lata Mangeshkar also got disturbed with this news, much like many Indian fans and she personally tweeted to MS Dhoni asking him to keep playing for India.

On 11th July 2019, the late singer had tweeted, "Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye."

In a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar lent her voice to countless films, recorded over a thousand songs in over 36 Indian languages.