Breaking: Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Former India stalwart Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 07:31 PM IST

Former India stalwart Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday. The veteran took to Twitter and announced his decision to call time on his illustrious career. 

Uthappa won the T20 World Cup in 2007 with India. He was among those players who bowled in the ball-out against Pakistan in India's first match at the inaugural T20 World Cup. A three-time IPL champion, and a former orange cap winner, Uthappa made his international debut against England in 2006. 

He took to Twitter to announce his decision of retiring from all forms of cricket.

READ| Amit Mishra gives savage reply to Shahid Afridi for giving retirement advice to Virat Kohli

Sharing two written notes, as well as his iconic image of celebrating by taking off his cap after the bowl-out versus Pak, Uthappa wrote, "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all."

More to follow...

