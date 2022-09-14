Search icon
Amit Mishra gives savage reply to Shahid Afridi for giving retirement advice to Virat Kohli

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra has given a savage reply to Shahid Afridi after the latter gave retirement advice to Virat Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra has given a savage response to Shahid Afridi after the latter gave retirement advice to Virat Kohli. During the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, Virat made his much-awaited comeback after choosing to take a month-long break from cricket. 

Kohli scored 276 runs in five games, including his much-awaited 71st century, after which Afridi had suggested the former India skipper to retire on a high, rather than being 'dropped' from the team. 

Mishra though was having none of it as he responded to Afridi in stunning fashion. 

"Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this," tweeted Mishra. 

Earlier, Afridi had suggested that Virat is now headed toward his retirement phase, and he should rather look to bow out as a 'champion', something which not many Asian cricketers have done right in the past, in the Pakistan legend's opinion. 

"The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high," Afridi spoke to Samaa TV.

He further added, "It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career."

Meanwhile, Kohli announced his comeback in style during Asia Cup, and he has peaked at just the right moment with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. 

