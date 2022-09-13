Search icon
Watch: Team India to don new jersey for T20 World Cup, fans cannot keep calm as Rohit-Hardik tease new kit

Team India are all set to don a new jersey for their upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya tease the new kit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Rohit Sharma-led Team India's road to Melbourne begins on September 20, when they take on Australia for a three-match T20I series. The BCCI on Monday announced India's squad, and there was another big announcement regarding the squad for T20 World Cup. 

Rohit will be seen leading the Men in Blue, and speaking of blue, on Tuesday, the skipper was joined by Hardik Pandya and his other teammates as they teased Team India's new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup campaign. 

MPL Sports, Team India's official kit partner on Tuesday shared a video confirming the development. In the viral clip, Rohit, Hardik and Shreyas Iyer can be seen urging their fans to be a part of the iconic launch. 

READ| Shashi Tharoor takes sly dig at Pakistan cricket team with 'Mughal era painting of a fielder'

"The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom along with BCCI for the game by sharing your fan moments," read the caption of MPL's post, wherein the Indian players were seen wearing tracksuit uppers over what could be India's next jersey. 

Even though there was no official confirmation about the colour or design of the new kit, fans couldn't keep calm after spotting a hint of sky blue underneath the tracksuit uppers worn by Rohit and Co in the video. 

Currently, the Indian Team don a darker shade of blue which was launched ahead of last year's T20 World Cup. 

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: India's full squad, standby players, schedule, live streaming - all you need to know

Check how fans reacted to the announcement:

After the heartbreaking exit in Asia Cup, the Men in Blue next return to action against Australia, followed by a limited-overs series against South Africa at home, comprising of three T20Is and as many ODIs. 

Rohit's men will then play two warmup games against Australia and New Zealand before they kick off their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. 

