Watch: Team India to don new jersey for T20 World Cup, fans cannot keep calm as Rohit-Hardik tease new kit

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya tease India's new T20 World Cup jersey

Rohit Sharma-led Team India's road to Melbourne begins on September 20, when they take on Australia for a three-match T20I series. The BCCI on Monday announced India's squad, and there was another big announcement regarding the squad for T20 World Cup.

Rohit will be seen leading the Men in Blue, and speaking of blue, on Tuesday, the skipper was joined by Hardik Pandya and his other teammates as they teased Team India's new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup campaign.

MPL Sports, Team India's official kit partner on Tuesday shared a video confirming the development. In the viral clip, Rohit, Hardik and Shreyas Iyer can be seen urging their fans to be a part of the iconic launch.

"The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom along with BCCI for the game by sharing your fan moments," read the caption of MPL's post, wherein the Indian players were seen wearing tracksuit uppers over what could be India's next jersey.

Even though there was no official confirmation about the colour or design of the new kit, fans couldn't keep calm after spotting a hint of sky blue underneath the tracksuit uppers worn by Rohit and Co in the video.

Currently, the Indian Team don a darker shade of blue which was launched ahead of last year's T20 World Cup.

Check how fans reacted to the announcement:

Bring SKY blue colour back! — Aryan_45 (@Aryan4593) September 13, 2022

@BCCI @mpl_sport please bring back the old sky blue colour we indian known for that and that colour was lucky too..hope u understand — Shubham(shubh) (@shubham19onsong) September 13, 2022

This jersey color is the same as 2007 world cup jersey and hoping for the same result that we got in that WC. Captain @ImRo45. — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 13, 2022

Light blue



Finally......... — Subhashis Bayan (@SubhashisBayan) September 13, 2022

Sky Blue is back pic.twitter.com/3nWxPiBHTo — Praful Garud (@garud_praful) September 13, 2022

After the heartbreaking exit in Asia Cup, the Men in Blue next return to action against Australia, followed by a limited-overs series against South Africa at home, comprising of three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Rohit's men will then play two warmup games against Australia and New Zealand before they kick off their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.