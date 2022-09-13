T20 World Cup 2022: India's full squad, standby players, schedule, live streaming - all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Team India's T20 World Cup campaign

After bowing out of Asia Cup 2022 in dubious circumstances, Rohit Sharma and his men begin their road to Melbourne as they gear up for the ICC T20I World Cup 2022. On Monday, BCCI announced Team India's 15-strong squad, with Rohit set to lead as KL Rahul with his deputy.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda have all been included while both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik made the cut. Elsewhere, Ravichandran Ashwin has also been given a chance in the side, and Harshal Patel-Jasprit Bumrah both mark their returns after recovering from their respective injury issues which had them ruled out of Asia Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja recently underwent surgery on his knee, so he has been ruled out of the tournament, whereas Mohammed Shami has been named in the list of standby players, alongside Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Among the major absentees, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav are some names that stand out.

Moreover, as many as six players who were part of the team for last year's World Cup have been excluded from this year's roster.

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

The stand-by players of the Indian team in the T20 WC are Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

Team India's schedule for T20 World Cup 2022:

Oct 23 – India vs Pakistan (Melbourne Cricket Ground) – 1:30 PM

Oct 27 – India vs A2 (Sydney Cricket Ground) – 12:30 PM

Oct 30 – India vs South Africa (Perth Stadium) – 4:30 PM

Nov 2 – India vs Bangladesh (Adelaide Oval) – 1:30 PM

Nov 6 – India vs B1 (Melbourne Cricket Ground) – 1:30 PM

How to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 live on television in India?

Star Sports Network have won the rights as official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

How to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming in India?

Team India's matches at the T20 World Cup 2022 can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.