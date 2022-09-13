Shashi Tharoor takes sly dig at Pakistan cricket team with 'Mughal era painting of a fielder'

Shashi Tharoor shares hilarious meme of 'Mughal era painting of a Pakistani fielder'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for being one who never minces his words and shares whatever is on his mind. On Tuesday, Tharoor took a sly dig at the Pakistan cricket team by sharing a hilarious meme that has a reference to the 'Mughal empire.'

In the meme shared by Tharoor, a man who is dressed in Mughal attire can be seen attempting to catch a cricket ball, but the ball slipped out of his hands. For reference, Pakistan's Shadab Khan missed a catch in the final of Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, whereas he later collided with Asif Ali while attempting another catch only for the ball to trickle away for a six.

Tharoor revealed that he shared the meme as received, crediting 'Whatsapp humorists' for their dark humour.

"Shared as received. Bless you, @WhatsApp⁩ humorists!" read the caption of the 66-year-old tweet.

Talking about the Asia Cup 2022 final, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl, after which they had reduced Sri Lanka to 58/5 at one point of time, however, Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a sublime unbeaten 71-run inning to bail his side.

Interestingly, Rajapaksa could have been dismissed well early in his inning, but Shadab clattered into Asif, and the pair got injured while attempting the catch. Sri Lanka would go on to win the match by 23 runs to claim their sixth Asia Cup title.