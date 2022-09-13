Virat Kohli gets retirement advice from Shahid Afridi, says 'shouldn't reach a stage where..'

Shahid Afridi gives honest retirement advice to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's career was at a crossroads until he proved his critics very recently. Kohli smashed his 71st international century, to end a wait of 1020 days, 3 years since he had last raised the bat in jubilation. Throughout the year 2022, the 33-year-old has struggled for runs.

During India's tour of England, Virat's highest score was 20 runs, a far cry from his own lofty standards. He then took a much-needed break from cricket, returned rejuvenated and almost finished as the highest run-scorer of Asia Cup 2022, smashing 276 runs.

While he was ultimately pipped to the highest run-getter title by Mohammad Rizwan, Kohli has chosen just the perfect time to peak with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. That being said, as all good things come to an end, so will the talismanic batsman's career.

One day he will hang up his boots, and when that day comes, former Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi urged Kohli to bow out on a high. Afridi advised the former Indian skipper to know when to stop, and leave, rather being being 'dropped' from the team.

"The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high," said Afridi while speaking to Samaa TV.

Recently, there were reports of BCCI looking to begin Kohli's transition in cricket after the T20 World Cup. He isn't getting any younger and will turn 34 in November, and there will be a time when playing all three formats would be difficult.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia Cup make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career," stated the ex-Pak all-rounder.