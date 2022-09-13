Virat Kohli shares snap of his 'beautiful mornings' with Anushka Sharma, see viral pic

Virat Kohli shares adorable pic with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli roared back into form with his performances in the Asia Cup 2022, and he seems to be enjoying his time away from the cricket field for now. On Tuesday, Kohli treated his followers to a beautiful picture of himself, enjoying his 'beautiful mornings' with Anushka Sharma.

On Monday, Anushka took to Instagram and shared three adorable photos with Virat. The couple were having a gala time as they enjoyed a coffee date together and the very next day Virat has treated his fans to another adorable post with his wifey.

In the picture, the couple are posing happily in what looks like a garden as both Virat and Anushka are dressed in winter clothes. Both of them are wearing a hat and warm clothes, as they pose in the sunshine.

"Beautiful mornings," read the caption of Virat's picture, followed by a couple of emojis.

Earlier, the duo gave their fans massive couple goals as the 33-year-old former Indian skipper recently smashed his 71st century, and dedicated it to his wife, Anushka, who then shared an adorable post for Kohli.

"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside," said the Delhi-born batsman after scoring his much-awaited century.

He further added, "And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again."

The star batsman will next be seen in action on September 20, as Team India face off against Australia for a three-match T20I series at home.