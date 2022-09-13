Virat Kohli continues to breach milestones, becomes first cricketer to notch 50 million followers on Twitter

Virat Kohli achieves another landmark

Virat Kohli has had a roller coaster ride in the year 2022, but it seems that his lows are well truly behind him. The 33-year-old continues to breach milestones on and off the field, and on Tuesday, Kohli became the first cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter.

Having announced his comeback with a sparkling century against Afghanistan, King Kohli continues to rule the world of social media as well.

The talismanic batter was on a one-month long sabbatical, as he was rested for India's tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe. Kohli returned directly for the first match of Asia Cup 2022 and played a brisk 35-run inning against India's arch-rivals Pakistan.

A fifty against Hong Kong, followed by another fifty against Pakistan allayed all fears, the King was truly back, but the best was yet to come. Having failed to open his account against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash, which pushed India to the brink of elimination, he silenced his critics once and for all, by smashing an unbeaten 122-run knock against Afghanistan.

Having last scored a century in November 2019, Kohli ended a wait of 1020 days as he finally got the monkey off his back, and celebrated his much-awaited 71st century in style.

He also narrowly missed out on finishing as the top run-scorer of Asia Cup 2022, with Mohammed Rizwan finishing just five runs ahead of the former Indian skipper.

The Delhi-born batsman completed another personal milestone as he became the first cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter. He already has a huge fan following of 211 million followers on Instagram, whereas Kohli also commands a fan following of 49 million users on Facebook.

In total, Virat can boast of having a total of 310 million followers across major social media platforms, another massive feat in itself. He will next be seen in action on 20 September, when India take on Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at home.