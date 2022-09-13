Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup 2022: Which IPL franchises have most players in India's World Cup squad?

Here's an IPL-team-wise distribution of players in India's T20 World Cup squad. Find out which team has most representation in the current Indian team

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022: Which IPL franchises have most players in India's World Cup squad?
Which IPL teams have most representations in India's T20 World Cups squad

Team India's 15-man World Cup squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia was announced on Monday, with Rohit Sharma slated to lead the Men in Blue. While Jasprit Bumraha and Harshal Patel mark their return to the Indian side after missing out on Asia Cup, there were no big surprises by selectors. 

Interestingly, if the squad is divided by IPL team-wise distribution, then five-time champs Mumbai Indians (MI), as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have the most players playing in India's World Cup squad. 

MI and RCB have the joint-highest representation in the squad, with three players each. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah all ply their trade for MI, whereas Harshal Patel, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik represent RCB. 

READ| Watch: Team India to don new jersey for T20 World Cup, fans cannot keep calm as Rohit-Hardik tease new kit

After the two aforementioned IPL franchises, as many as 3 franchises have two players each in India's World Cup squad.

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, followed by Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel both of whom represent Delhi Capitals (DC), whereas Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzi Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have also found a place in the 15-man squad. 

Three further IPL sides have one player each from their ranks in the World Cup roster. 

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: India's full squad, standby players, schedule, live streaming - all you need to know

Bhuvneshwar Kumar represents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well as IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans' (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya concludes the list. 

Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) don't have any player in India's main roster, but KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is named in the standby players' list, with a similar case for four-time champs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have Deepak Chahar waiting in the wings. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.