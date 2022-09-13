T20 World Cup 2022: Which IPL franchises have most players in India's World Cup squad?

Which IPL teams have most representations in India's T20 World Cups squad

Team India's 15-man World Cup squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia was announced on Monday, with Rohit Sharma slated to lead the Men in Blue. While Jasprit Bumraha and Harshal Patel mark their return to the Indian side after missing out on Asia Cup, there were no big surprises by selectors.

Interestingly, if the squad is divided by IPL team-wise distribution, then five-time champs Mumbai Indians (MI), as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have the most players playing in India's World Cup squad.

MI and RCB have the joint-highest representation in the squad, with three players each. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah all ply their trade for MI, whereas Harshal Patel, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik represent RCB.

After the two aforementioned IPL franchises, as many as 3 franchises have two players each in India's World Cup squad.

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, followed by Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel both of whom represent Delhi Capitals (DC), whereas Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzi Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have also found a place in the 15-man squad.

Three further IPL sides have one player each from their ranks in the World Cup roster.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar represents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well as IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans' (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya concludes the list.

Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) don't have any player in India's main roster, but KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is named in the standby players' list, with a similar case for four-time champs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have Deepak Chahar waiting in the wings.