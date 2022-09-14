On this day in 2007: India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup after nail biting ball-out, watch

India defeated Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2007 on this day after ball-out

In the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, Team India faced off against Pakistan in their first group-stage match at Kingsmead, Durban. It was on this day in 2007 that the MS Dhoni-led side defeated Pakistan in the nail-biting match courtesy of a ball-out.

Back then, when a match used to get tied, the concept of super over like today was not implemented, and thus a ball-out was used to determine the winner of the contest.

It was an incredible turnaround as Pakistan, renowned for their bowling, failed to dislodge the bails in any of their three attempts, while Team India rattled the stumps in all three attempts to win 3-0.

READ| Amit Mishra gives savage reply to Shahid Afridi for giving retirement advice to Virat Kohli

For India, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa were able to hit the stumps while Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, and Yasir Arafat all missed hitting the stumps.

On this day in 2007 - India beat Pakistan in a ball-out in T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Xe8NQzHI3g — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 14, 2022

In the normal match, MS Dhoni-led India batted first and was able to post a total of 141/9 in the allotted twenty overs.

Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni starred with the bat after playing knocks of 50 and 33 respectively. For Pakistan, Mohammad Asif scalped four wickets.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Which IPL franchises have most players in India's World Cup squad?

Pakistan's chase never got off to a good start and the side found itself at 87/5. Misbah-ul-Haq played a knock of 53 runs, but in the final over, he was run out and as a result, the match ended in a tie.

For India, Irfan Pathan scalped two wickets. This was the first time that MS Dhoni was leading India and he eventually took the side to the T20 World Cup win in 2007.

India once again locked horns with Pakistan in the finals, and the Men in Blue emerged victorious by five runs in the finals which was played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.