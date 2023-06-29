BCCI likely to appoint this former Indian cricketer as new chief selector

File Photo

The wait for the men's chief selector appears to be coming to an end, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to appoint former India seamer Ajit Agarkar as the new head of the selection committee. According to the latest reports, the official announcement will be made in July.

After Chetan Sharma's abrupt departure from the position in February due to a sting operation, former opener Shiv Sundar Das has been leading the panel on an interim basis.

Reports indicate that the deadline for applications for the BCCI men's chief selector role is June 30. Interviews for the position will be conducted on July 1, with Agarkar emerging as the frontrunner for the job.

“The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high-profile team management in case there are differences,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

After appointing relatively unknown individuals as the men's chief selector in the previous two terms, the board is now determined to bring in an experienced and well-known figure. This decision comes in the wake of India's disappointing exit from the knockout stage in the World T20 edition, and with the upcoming home World Cup, the BCCI is eager to select the most suitable squad. Therefore, they are seeking someone with extensive experience to handle these crucial responsibilities.

Although the former India seamer had previously interviewed for the position, he was never chosen. However, this time around, it seems that Ajit Agarkar is the ideal candidate, especially considering his potential departure from the Delhi Capitals coaching staff after another underwhelming season in the IPL.

