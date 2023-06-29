'Day 58...': KL Rahul provides major update on his fitness as he hits the gym, See Pic

Image Source: Instagram

Indian cricket star opener and captain of the LSG team, KL Rahul, provided an exciting update on his fitness on Wednesday. He was spotted in the gym at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, alongside fellow player Shreyas Iyer. Both players are on the road to recovery from their injuries.

Rahul shared a gym selfie, where Iyer could be seen in the background. Rahul sustained a leg injury while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023.

On the other hand, Iyer's last appearance for India was in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and he has been sidelined since then due to his injury.

Both Rahul and Iyer have undergone surgeries to address their issues, and they are eager to return to action with less than 100 days remaining before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

“Day 58," wrote the 31-year-old in the caption of his mirror gym selfie.

Apart from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are also currently undergoing recovery for their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). According to a recent report by PTI, Bumrah has been bowling seven overs in the nets at the NCA and is expected to start bowling in matches next month.

Earlier, Cricketnext had reported that Bumrah is likely to make his comeback during the three-match T20I series against Ireland in August. However, the road to recovery for Pant is much more challenging as the wicketkeeper-batsman still has a long way to go before he can return to the field.

The 25-year-old recently updated his Instagram bio to reflect the date of 5th January 2023, following a devastating car accident he experienced last year. Since then, Pant has undergone multiple surgeries and has made progress in his recovery. He is now able to walk without the assistance of crutches and has even been seen climbing stairs unaided.

