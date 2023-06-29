Rajasthan Royals set to offer lucrative four-year contract to this star cricketer: Reports

Image Source: Twitter

The Rajasthan Royals, an Indian Premier League franchise, is reportedly preparing to offer a highly lucrative multi-year contract to England's limited-overs captain, Jos Buttler, as stated by the British newspaper, The Telegraph, on Thursday.

This development raises concerns about the current structure of the game, as many IPL franchises have stakes in private T20 leagues. There is a growing fear that numerous top international players may opt to forgo their central contracts in favor of signing exclusive deals with a single club (franchise) to participate in various tournaments, resembling the structure of football clubs.

The Telegraph reports that the Rajasthan Royals are actively working towards securing Buttler for a longer-term agreement. However, it is important to note that the offer has not been formally presented, and it remains uncertain whether the cricketer will ultimately sign the proposed deal.

"England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals," the report said. "It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and its unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal." It is a multi-million-pound deal though the exact amount is unknown.

Buttler has proven to be a prolific run-scorer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), amassing an impressive record of five centuries and 18 half-centuries in 71 matches since joining the team in 2018.

In addition to his contributions to RR, Buttler also represents the Paarl Royals, a team owned by the same franchise, in the SA20 league. Furthermore, RR also holds ownership of the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

The rise of T20 leagues has had a significant impact on international cricket, as franchises now offer lucrative long-term contracts to secure the services of top players.

Recently, there have been discussions surrounding the possibility of the Mumbai Indians, five-time champions of the IPL, offering a multi-year contract to England's star fast bowler, Jofra Archer. Archer, who was purchased for Rs 8 Crore in the 2022 auction, has been limited to just five games for the team due to injuries.

If players continue to sign long-term contracts with private franchises, it may require international cricket boards to seek permission from these franchises in order to access their services for national duty in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ| 'Stop doing such low-standard things': Ex-Pakistan star slams PCB for unusual 2023 World Cup request