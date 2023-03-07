Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Baby Calm Down': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma dance and play Holi, Shubman Gill shares video

India stars were captured covered with 'Gulaal' and playing Holi hard in the team bus ahead of the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match against Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

'Baby Calm Down': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma dance and play Holi, Shubman Gill shares video | Photo: Instagram screengrab

Holi fever reached Team India bus ahead of the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match. Indian star cricketers including Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were seen celebrating hard inside the team bus with ‘Gulaal’ flowing in the air. A video of the celebrations was shared by star youngster Shubman Gill.

Ace batter Virat Kohli can be seen beside Gill, singing the popular song ‘Calm Down’ and dancing to the tune. In the background are other team members playing Holi. Gill’s recording then suddenly catches the attention of skipper Rohit Sharma. Sharma dances and throws up blue ‘Gulaal’ on Kohli who also dances away. All the while, the famous Amitabh Bachchan song ‘Rang Barse’ can be heard playing in the background. Watch:

 

 

Team India are set to face off against Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad from March 9. India won the first two Tests to retain the BGT trophy but lost the third one in Indore. The defeat has left India still unconfirmed for a place in the World Test Championship final against Australia. All eyes are on Rohit Sharma and Company who need to win to ensure that qualification doesn’t slip out of their hands.

READ | Shubman Gill breaks silence on rumours of Rashmika Mandanna being his latest crush

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.