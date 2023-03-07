'Baby Calm Down': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma dance and play Holi, Shubman Gill shares video | Photo: Instagram screengrab

Holi fever reached Team India bus ahead of the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match. Indian star cricketers including Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were seen celebrating hard inside the team bus with ‘Gulaal’ flowing in the air. A video of the celebrations was shared by star youngster Shubman Gill.

Ace batter Virat Kohli can be seen beside Gill, singing the popular song ‘Calm Down’ and dancing to the tune. In the background are other team members playing Holi. Gill’s recording then suddenly catches the attention of skipper Rohit Sharma. Sharma dances and throws up blue ‘Gulaal’ on Kohli who also dances away. All the while, the famous Amitabh Bachchan song ‘Rang Barse’ can be heard playing in the background. Watch:

Team India are set to face off against Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Ahmedabad from March 9. India won the first two Tests to retain the BGT trophy but lost the third one in Indore. The defeat has left India still unconfirmed for a place in the World Test Championship final against Australia. All eyes are on Rohit Sharma and Company who need to win to ensure that qualification doesn’t slip out of their hands.

