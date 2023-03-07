Shubhman Gill breaks silence on rumours of Rashmika Mandanna being his latest crush

Source: Twitter

Indian opener Shubhman Gill has once again become the focal point of rumours of him having a crush on actress Rashmika Mandanna. A few days back, gossip spread that Shubhman has revealed his crush's name in a media interaction.

Instantbollywood, an Instagram page has uploaded a picture collaging Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna and Shubhman Gill in a frame, captioning the post “crush update: Rashmika Mandanna''. The 23-year-old Indian batter later replied to the post saying “Which media interaction was this that I myself don't know anything about”.

Shubhman’s reply showed that there is no such statement made by the opener and neither is he aware of anything of that sort, therefore the rumours should stop doing the rounds. It is notable that the actress has not responded to this rumour row as of now.

Fans also replied to shubhman’s reply on that post, one fan said “ arey bhaiya kuch bhi bolte hai ye log ignore them (they post anything they want, Ignore them brother). Another fan said, “we also don't expect you to like her”.

This dating rumour is nothing new for the Mumbai batter as he was earlier in the news for dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan when they were spotted together in a restaurant. Later both Shubhman and Sara refused the claim saying that they are just very good friends.

Some reports also suggest that Shubhman Gill is dating legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, but later this rumour was also brought to nought.