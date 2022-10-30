Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair groove to Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's chartbuster song Thumkeshwari

Thumkeshwari/Instagram

As soon as the first song from Bhediya titled Thumkeshwari was launched on October 28, it has been trending on social media with various celebrities making their reels dancing to the chartbuster track featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Two such videos made by Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur have gone viral on Instagram.

Avneet Kaur, who enjoys a massive fan following of around 33 million on Instagram, shared a reel in which she is seen grooving to the track composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Ash King and Rashmeet Kaur. Varun shared her video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Ma'am I am honoured, can't wait to dance on this with you soon".

Jannat Zubair, who impressed Rohit Shetty and the entire audience with her exceptional performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this year, has also shared a reel on Thumkjeshwari for her 45 million Instagram followers. Kriti shared her video on her Instagram Stories with the caption "Aee Haa!", the catchy phrase from the track.

Shraddha Kapoor also makes a special appearance in the track, which also hints at her cameo in the horror-comedy as her character from Stree linking the Dinesh Vijan horror-comedy universe. It is rumoured that Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Bhediya reprising her role from the horror-comedy Roohi.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya releases in cinemas on November 25. It is Amar's third directorial after he made his debut with Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Stree in 2018 and then followed it up with Ayushman Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer comedy Bala in 2019. For the unversed, Kriti made a cameo appearance in Stree in the item song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.