Bhediya, Drishyam 2, Phone Bhoot, Yashoda, Uunchai: Movies releasing in November

From Bhediya to Uunchai, here are the films you can enjoy watching in November 2022.
The next month for Bollywood looks promising as films from multiple genres will release in theaters. Starting from a triple clash of Mili vs Phone Bhoot vs Double XL in the first week to the much-anticipated Bhediya in the last week, here's a look at all the films releasing next month. (All images: Instagram)
1. Phone Bhoot
The horror-comedy Phone Bhoot features the fresh casting of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Release Date: November 4
2. Mili
Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Mili is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival drama Helen starring Anna Ben in the lead role. The film reunites AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar as the composer-lyricist combination after several years.
Release Date: November 4
3. Double XL
The social comedy-drama Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, attempts to question bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society in the most humorous manner.
Release Date: November 4
4. Uunchai
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is an ode to friendship in which three friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani aim to summit Mt Everest to fulfill the last wish of their fourth confidante.
Release Date: November 11
5. Monica O My Darling
The Vasan Bala-directed neo-noir crime comedy film features Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, and Sikandar Kher. Monica O My Darling will be a direct digital release on Netflix.
Streaming Date: November 11
6. Yashoda
Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a surrogate mother, Yashoda is a Telugu language action thriller which will also be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.
Release Date: November 11
7. Drishyam 2
A sequel to the crime thriller Drishyam, Drishyam 2 takes place seven years after the events of the prequel. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is the official remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film.
Release Date: November 18
8. Bhediya
Bhediya is the most-anticipated film of the lot as the horror-comedy stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Its trailer has already received a tremendous response from the audiences.
Release Date: November 25