Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Who's Behind The Biggest Attack On Russia In The Last Decade? | Crocus

On March 22, over 60 people were killed and 145 others were injured after a group of terrorists opened fired at a concert hall near Moscow . According to reports, the terrorists threw explosives, triggering a massive fire at the Crocus City Hall. ISIS-KhorAsan, a branch of ISIS based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility of the shooting in a statement on telegram U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed the Islamic State's claim. But What Is ISIS KhorAsan And WHY WOULD It Attacked RUSSIA? Let's Take A look