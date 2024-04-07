हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
Top News
Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary
Weather update: IMD predicts rains in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, other states; full list here
From Axis Bank to Canara Bank: Four banks increased FD rates for senior citizens, check details
Meet engineer who cracked UPSC IFS exam with AIR 90 after 5 failed attempts, shares tips to clear exam
Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'
'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup
'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate
Latest News
Election 2024
Webstory
DNA Her
DNA Verified
IPL 2024
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobile
english
3084458
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York
An Indian student died in US state of Ohio and the investigation is underway, the Indian consulate in New York said on Friday, assuring the family of all possible assistance.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Jawan
Asia Cup
G 20
Popular Stories
More
Meet woman who cracked UPSC twice, became IPS officer, then IAS with AIR...
Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date
IPL 2024: Jos Buttler’s masterclass overshadows Virat Kohli's century as Rajasthan Royals beat RCB by 6 wickets
Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth over Rs 20 crore
Meet Sheikh who has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX, owns Rs 2000362 crore company, he's from...
Most Viewed
More
Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka...
Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karish...
Sanya Malhotra raises temperat...
April Fools' Day: 6 most contr...
Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates...
Speed Reads
More
Mandi Constituency Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results
Lakhimpur constituency Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know candidates, polling date and other
BJP President JP Nadda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
MI vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'PM Modi destroying country, opposition leaders being…', says Sonia Gandhi in Jaipur rally
Most Watched
More
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi A
Floating Wooden Door From ‘Titanic’ Sold For ₹ 5 Crore At Au
Scientists Unveil 240-Million-Year-Old Dragon-Like Reptile K
Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fai
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Sixth List Of Candida
DNA Originals
More
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you