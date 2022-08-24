Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair reveals she has a 'no-kissing policy' on screen, says 'this is the reason why...'

Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Jannat Zubair has won the audience's hearts with her amazing performance in the daredevil stunts in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and is among the strongest contenders to lift the trophy this season. The actress had gained nationwide fame with her breakthrough performance as a child actress leading the show Phulwa in 2011.

In a recent interview, Jannat revealed that she has a 'no-kissing policy' on screen, which her parents had announced when the actress was playing the lead role in the musical drama romantic show Tu Aashiqui telecast on Colors TV from September 2017 to October 2018.

Talking about the same, the 20-year-old actress said that she will follow the same policy for life and told IndianExpress.com, "That has been the policy and will be so for life. If it wasn’t a well-thought plan, I don’t think it would have made to the headlines. This is also the reason why I am not focusing on OTT at all".



READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's glamorous photos burn up the internet



Jannat Zubair has become a social media influencer as her videos and reels often break the internet. Speaking on her social media popularity, she told the portal, "I didn’t know what going viral meant or even the term influencer. I never knew this would become my new profession altogether. We just went with the flow and everything happened magically. And the best part is that people now love me for who I am. They like Jannat and not just the character that I am playing. That’s a very big achievement for any actor."

Jannat, who was seen in Rani Mukerji-led comedy-drama Hichki playing a student named Natasha in 2018, will be making her Punjabi cinema debut with Kulche Chole: Chur Chur Love Story opposite another debutant named Dilraj Grewal. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 11, 2022.







