Former Pak PM Imran Khan blames ex-Army chief Bajwa for orchestrating his imprisonment

'Warmly welcomed...': Israel promotes Indian beaches after Maldives banned its nationals

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy and his symbiote fight aliens in trilogy's finale, film to release on...

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Himachal Pradesh, which voted on June 1 in the final phase of polling, is expected to favor the BJP, according to the News18 Mega Exit Poll. The prediction indicates that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to secure all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on June 1 in the final phase of voting, is likely to lean towards the BJP according to the News18 Mega Exit Poll. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is predicted to win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh were conducted during the seventh and final phase on June 1. The BJP aims to replicate its 2019 success by securing victories in all four constituencies: Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, and Hamirpur. In Mandi, the BJP has fielded actress Kangana Ranaut against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the heir to the Rampur royal family and son of the former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, the late Virbhadra Singh. The current representative of the Mandi constituency is Vikramaditya’s mother, Pratibha Singh, who has previously won in 2004 and 2013. Historically, Mandi has been a Congress bastion, with Virbhadra Singh securing the seat three times. While Vikramaditya leverages his family’s political legacy, Kangana relies on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi.

As the Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election results of 2024 unfold, it will be crucial to see if the BJP can maintain its dominance or if the Congress will reclaim its stronghold. The election results for 2024 will reveal the winning candidates for Himachal Pradesh’s Lok Sabha seats.

Check Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Anurag Singh Thakur Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD
2 Satpal Raizada Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD
3 Anand Sharma Kangra Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD
4 Dr. Rajeev Bhardwaj Kangra Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD
5 Kangana Ranaut Mandi Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD
6 Vikramaditya Singh Mandi Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD
7 Suresh Kumar Kashyap Shimla Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD
8 Vinod Sultanpuri Shimla Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD

