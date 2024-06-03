Twitter
India

'Warmly welcomed...': Israel promotes Indian beaches after Maldives banned its nationals

Lakshwadeep, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar islands, and Kerala were among the beaches that were suggested.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

(Image source: Pexels)
A day after the Maldives prohibited Israeli passport holders from entering the nation, the Israeli Embassy in India on Monday emphasised a number of Indian beaches that Israelis should visit instead. After noticing the ban on Israeli nationals. The war-driven country took X and wrote, “Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats.”

 

Lakshwadeep, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar islands, and Kerala were among the beaches that were suggested. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message praising the natural beauty of Lakshadweep. 

 The following step was taken By the Israeli government when, on Sunday, the Maldives government announced that they would no longer allow entry for anyone holding an Israeli passport. Ali Ihsaan, the Maldives' Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, made this move public during a press conference held at the President's Office.

