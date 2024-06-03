'Warmly welcomed...': Israel promotes Indian beaches after Maldives banned its nationals

A day after the Maldives prohibited Israeli passport holders from entering the nation, the Israeli Embassy in India on Monday emphasised a number of Indian beaches that Israelis should visit instead. After noticing the ban on Israeli nationals. The war-driven country took X and wrote, “Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats.”

Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality.



Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our… pic.twitter.com/kGNEDS6fsp — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) June 3, 2024

Lakshwadeep, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar islands, and Kerala were among the beaches that were suggested. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message praising the natural beauty of Lakshadweep.