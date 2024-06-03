Former Pak PM Imran Khan blames ex-Army chief Bajwa for orchestrating his imprisonment

Imran Khan also blamed Bajwa for creating a perception of the former as being “anti-US”.

In a media interview, former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, who is currently lodged in Adiala Jail (Rawalpindi), accused former Army Chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa of his imprisonment.

“I am certain that this ordeal was orchestrated by General Bajwa. I hold no one else responsible. He meticulously planned and executed this scheme, presenting himself as a deceitful figure, creating lies and false narratives to cause national and international chaos - all to secure his extension,” he said.

Imran Khan also blamed Bajwa for creating a perception of the former as being “anti-US”. Khan, who became PM in August 2018, was dubbed as a ‘laadla’ (favourite) of the army by opposition parties (the 2018 election was rigged in favour of Khan’s PTI by the Pakistan military). Khan’s ouster in April 2022 was attributed towards his differences with the Pakistan army on foreign policy issues – especially what was perceived as Khan’s ‘anti-US’ and ‘Pro-Russia’ slant by the Pakistan military. While initially after his removal, Khan blamed the US for his removal, later on, he sought to mend fences with the West.

Days before Khan’s statement, former PM Nawaz Sharif -- who was elected as President of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on May 28, 2024 --- blamed late General Pervez Musharraf – the architect of the Kargil conflict -- for violation of the Lahore agreement.

Said Nawaz Sharif: “After that, Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement. It was our fault”. Ironically, Sharif was initiated into Pakistan politics, in the early 1980s during the military rule of General Zia Ul Haq. Sharif first served as Finance Minister of Punjab (Pakistan) and then Chief Minister of the country’s most populous province, before holding the position of Pakistan Prime Minister thrice (1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017). While the army and ISI played an important role in the cobbling of a coalition, which paved the way of the installation of Nawaz Sharif as PM -- in 1990 -- later on he fell out with the army. One of the key reasons was Sharif’s commitment to establish the writ of civilian institutions in the country and his foreign policy – especially regarding the normalisation of ties with India (Sharif has repeatedly pitched for stronger economic relations with India). The former Pakistan PM has also repeatedly stated that Pakistan shouldn’t blame external forces for its current economic mess but look inwards.

Even the February 2024 election was rigged in favour of the PML-N as a result of the Pakistan army’s fallout with Imran Khan. Shehbaz Sharif -- brother of Nawaz Sharif -- became PM due to his relatively better equation with the Pakistan army and his ability to work with other parties (Shehbaz Sharif had run a coalition between April 2022 and August 2023).

From both Sharif and Khan’s statements a few points are clear. First, Pakistan is likely to be run by what are dubbed as ‘hybrid regimes’ in the imminent future, unless there is a fundamental shift in Pakistan’s polity and the political class is able to successfully address the challenges – economic and foreign policy-related -- the country faces (the Pakistan military has taken advantage of the failures of the political class in the past). There also has to be a political consensus within the country to establish civilian supremacy. Political rivals should ensure that their opponents complete their terms and should not topple governments with the support of the Pakistan military.

Second, even leaders with a clear mandate, who are popular, are not free to assert themselves on key foreign policy issues – especially Pakistan’s ties with India. While the army may give the impression that it is willing to re-orient its ties with India, there are sections which scuttle any such attempt.

Third, for several countries – especially China which has invested in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – the Pakistan army is important in order to maintain the security of the infrastructure, which China has invested in, as well as Chinese nationals working in the country (China has repeatedly expressed its displeasure to Pakistan regarding the slow progress of the CPEC project due to the security situation in the country). The Western world – especially the US – as well as Gulf countries have also maintained close ties with the Pakistan army – which represents continuity and stability -- within an unpredictable, turbulent political landscape. The Pakistan army has successfully leveraged the above, to its benefit, for a long.

In conclusion, the recent statements of arch-rivals Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif highlight several points, the most important one being the overwhelming influence of the Pakistan army on the country’s political landscape and its indelible imprint on the country’s foreign policy.

The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

