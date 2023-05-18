Search icon
Urvashi Rautela trolled for 'copying Aishwarya Rai' as she makes heart with hands, blows kisses at Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela blows kisses to the media as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on day 2. Netizens think she is 'copying Aishwarya Rai'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

Urvashi Rautela trolled for 'copying Aishwarya Rai' as she makes heart with hands, blows kisses at Cannes 2023
Urvashi Rautela blows kisses to media at Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in an orange ruffle gown on the second day of the festival. The actress was seen blowing kisses to the media and making heart hand gestures as she posed on the red carpet, however, netizens trolled the actress for this gesture and thought she is ‘copying Aishwarya Rai’.

On Wednesday, a video of Urvashi Rautela walking the red carpet and interacting with the media surfaced online. In the video, the actress could be seen waving, posing, and blowing kisses at the media. The actress was seen wearing a floor-length orange ruffle gown with a sequenced bodice and carrying a red purse with her on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Netizens, however, trolled the actress for blowing kisses to the media. One of the comments read, “hands on waist, blowing kisses to media, heart hands. She seems to be following Aishwarya Rai religiously.” Another commented, “trying to copy Aishwarya Rai, apna style leke aao madam.” another commented, “she is following footsteps of Aishwarya.” Another comment read, “copying Aishwarya.”

Other than Urvashi Rautela, many Indian celebs are attending Cannes this year. Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Sara Ali Khan, Andrea Kevichusa, Mrunal Thakur, Shanon K, and Dolly Singh will be making their Cannes debut this year. Other than this, Aishwarya Rai will also be seen walking the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the movie Agent wherein she performed a special dance number. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the web series titled Inspector Avinash. Helmed by Neeraj Pathak, the web series stars Randeep Hooda, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Sial, and others in key roles. The web series will stream on Jio Cinema for free from May 18.

Read Urvashi Rautela reacts to trolling for wearing crocodile necklace at Cannes, says she has 'sentiments attached' with it

 

