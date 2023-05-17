Search icon
Urvashi Rautela reacts to trolling for wearing crocodile necklace at Cannes, says she has 'sentiments attached' with it

The OOTD of Urvashi Rautela on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival left netizens unimpressed, and she has broken the silence over the trolling for her intertwined crocodile necklace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela reacts to trolling for wearing crocodile necklace at Cannes, says she has 'sentiments attached' with it
Still from Urvashi Rautela from Cannes Film Festival

Urvashi Rautela usually stuns netizens with her looks. However, this time she has left netizens puzzled. On the first day of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi donned a hot pink furry gown with an intertwined crocodile necklace. The neckpiece added by Urvashi left internet users miffed and a major section of internet users have trolled the netizens. 

Now, the actress has responded to the trolls and media reports and stated that she has 'sentiments attached' to the necklace. Urvashi shared her concern over the trolling on her Instagram and shared a note on her story that says, "To all members of media: I have sentiments attached with my high-jewelled crocodile masterpiece necklace," with folded hands emoji. 

Here's Urvashi sharing her views on the necklace

image

Earlier on Wednesday, Urvashi shared her OOTD, and wrote, "76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Opening." She even dropped a reel on her Instagram, and wrote, "76th Festival de Cannes 2023 Merci." The necklace got netizens' attention, and they trolled the actress. Netizens trolled the actress, one of them wrote, “Gale Mein chhipkali Agar Jinda ho gai photoshoot chhodkar Aise bhagoge (A lizard around the neck. If she would turn alive, the actress would forget the photoshoot and runaway).” The second one said, “Omg I thought the necklace was real lizards help.” The third one said, “The necklace is giving me the heebie-jeebies.” The fourth one said, "You are so beautiful, why are you hanging lizards around your neck?" 

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, who has often been trolled in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, made a surprising revelation on May 10 that she will be seen next in a Karan Johar production, whose details she hasn't shared yet. Apart from that, Urvashi will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the web series Inspector Avinash. The series will stream on Jio Cinema from May 18. 

