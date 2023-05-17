'Eww the necklace': Urvashi Rautela trolled for wearing crocodile neckpiece at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who never fails to mesmerise us with her fashion choices, made a stunning entry at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She opted for a hot pink furry gown when she appeared on the first day of the festival in France.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was her unique neckpiece which looked like a crocodile or lizard. Netizens trolled the actress, one of them wrote, “Gale Mein chhipkali Agar Jinda ho gai photoshoot chhodkar Aise bhagoge.” The second one said, “Omg I thought the necklace was real lizards help.” The third one said, “The necklace is giving me the heebie-jeebies.” The fourth one said, "You are so beautiful, why are you hanging lizards around your neck?"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, who has often been trolled in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, made a surprising revelation on May 10 that she will be seen next in a Karan Johar production, whose details she hasn't shared yet.

Sharing a small clip of a flower-decorated hamper with a welcoming note, the actress wrote, "New beginnings", and tagged Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, the film production company and the digital content company owned by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. So, it's not clear yet if she would be a part of a film or a web series, backed by Karan Johar.

Several of her fans congratulated Urvashi for this massive achievement. "Omg finally in Karan Johar production, rise and shine girl", wrote a fan, while another commented, "Finally in a dharma movie, good luck." One of her fans wrote, "One and only Queen of Universe Urvashi Rautela in Dharma Productions. May you get all the success in your life, We #Urvashians always support you, Ma'am."

Talking about Urvashi's Bollywood career, she made her acting debut in 2013 in Sunny Deol's Singh Saab The Great, and then later on appeared in multiple films including Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti. She has also acted in Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu films.

READ | Urvashi Rautela trolled for wearing '24-carat nanogold' face mask in public, netizens call her 'female Raj Kundra'